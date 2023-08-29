OZAUKEE COUNTY — Nonprofits statewide are invited to participate in a virtual educational program.
The Wisconsin Nonprofits Connect to Learn is a program designed to support nonprofit professionals and board members, as well as people who run ad-hoc community organizations on some of the topics most important to achieving their mission.
The first mini-course of the 2023-24 series, Fund Development and Donor Relations, begins Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 25. Registrations are currently open.
This mini-course focuses on helping organizations build relationships and strategies that support their fund development goals and the organization's mission. By the end of the mini-course participants will have a three- to six-month action plan.
One of the unique features of this program is that it is focused on building a peer network while building some of the most asked-for skills. These workshops foster collaboration and co-creation through peer learning and network building.
The winter 2024 offering will be Creating a Welcoming and Inclusive Organization and starts in January 2024. There are three more courses in 2024. Sign up for an individual offering or both — there is no requirement to sign up for the entire series. Each offering is $75 and scholarships are available).
Visit the website for more information and to register: https://tinyurl.com/wnclfundregister.
Questions locally can be directed to Extension Ozaukee County Community Development Educator Tania Spofford, at tania.spofford@wisc.edu.