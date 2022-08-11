Village to improve 17th Avenue, Cedar and Falls Road crossings

GRAFTON - Residents can expect improvements to two pedestrian crossings in the village of Grafton, as the crossing at Falls Road and Cedar Drive and the crossing at 17th Avenue by Centennial Park will each be given more signage and markings to assure drivers are aware of pedestrians.
The Board of Public Works met Monday, and took up the intersections. According to Linda Dean of the village’s Public Works Department, the board decided to add features to each of the two crossings, drawing attention to them and making them more visible.
The matter of the crossings came up earlier this summer, at the June and July Public Safety Commission meetings. A number of residents expressed concern about the amount and speed of traffic through those areas, and the potential dangers to pedestrians if drivers are not aware of pedestrians coming through the road at those locations.
From that commission it was sent to the Board of Public Works; Police Chief Jeff Caponera noted at Public Safety that it is the Public Works group that makes decisions on signage and other work through roadways.
That decision came this week.
“There are several things that could be done to increase driver awareness of a crosswalk, such as adding reflectivity to the sign posts, including both advance warning signs - as well as signs at the crosswalk - or adding advanced yield markings on the roadway, 20 to 50 feet before the crosswalk,” Public Works Director Amber Thomas wrote in a report to the board for this week’s meeting.
Dean said the Board of Public Works decided to go with a combination of options, including adding signage to mark the crosswalks’ locations, both at the crossings and 100 feet ahead of them; posting red reflectors on sign poles at the crossings and additional road markings being painted to mark the crossing areas.