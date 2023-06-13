CEDARBURG — To celebrate Juneteenth, the Ozaukee County Equity Roundtable is welcoming Ruha Benjamin, an award-winning author and professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, to Cedarburg to discuss her latest book “Viral Justice.”
The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the community room of Community United Methodist Church at W68N563 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg.
In her book vividly recounting her personal experiences and those of her family, Benjamin shows how seemingly minor decisions and habits could spread virally and have exponentially positive effects.
Following Benjamin’s talk will be a question and answer session with refreshments provided.
Register for the event at https://forms.office.com/r/TpnbKXXevm.
To learn more about Benjamin’s work, visit www.ruhabenjamin.com.