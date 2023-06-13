United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Aurora Medical Center has a special volunteer opportunity for veterans to help fellow veterans. Spend time visiting with a veteran, share stories, listen and reminisce. This also provides a break for a family member who may need a little downtime.
Aurora Health at Home Hospice is a not-for-profit organization designed to provide services for terminally ill patients and their families. We will accommodate your schedule and provide flexible hours. Aurora Health at Home Hospice provides hands-on training.
To learn more about this wonderful program, click here Hospice Volunteer Program | Aurora Health Care or email Alexandra.Ridgway@aah.org. All volunteers need to be at least 18 years of age and must be fully vaccinated against COVID19. Boosters are not required.
- Ozaukee Family Services: Currently there is a need for volunteers to help senior clients living in Ozaukee County with tasks in and around their homes. This could include doing yard work or vacuuming or small repairs.
Volunteer application can be found on the agency's website, ozaukeefamilyservices.org, under Volunteer. For teens, scroll down to bottom for Volunteer Application (student). All others, click on Volunteer Application (adult).
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Ozaukee is looking for a volunteer for about four hours a week to help with some clerical duties on a temporary basis. This will include completing donation acknowledgements, filing, supporting special events and data entry. The schedule can be flexible, but will most likely occur between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Advocates of Ozaukee has summer opportunities available to work with a client in the agency’s vegetable garden. This will be a great way to get some fresh air while helping give residents and clients fresh produce! No garden experience necessary. For information or to volunteer, call 262-284-3577
- Riveredge Nature Center needs your help on a biking adventure. Help is needed to make the nature center’s final annual Riveredge Bike Ride on Sunday, June 25 a success. There are many opportunities on and off the bike course on June 13 and June 24 and 25. That includes working with set up, registration, parking assistance, rest stop staff, bike course, food prep, raffle tickets, education activities and general helper.
Email Hannah Sedgwick hsedgwick@riveredge.us and she will find a spot for you.
- Balance Inc.’s Children’s Summer Rec Program offers a summer camp experience for children between the ages of 5 and 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities that is second to none.
Children in this program have the opportunity to explore water parks, museums, zoos, nature preserves, parks, picnics, talent shows and so much more.
The 2023 summer rec program will consist of two three-week sessions that run Monday through Friday between June 21 and Aug. 4.
This is a volunteer-heavy program because each child needs to have their own staff or volunteer buddy during each day’s three-hour adventure.
This is the perfect summer volunteer opportunity for high school kids, university students who return home for the summer, or individuals that have open schedules during the week.
For more information or to volunteer, email clutz@balanceinc.org.