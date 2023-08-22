United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee (BBBSOZ) serves children, ages 5 to 17, needing and wanting a mentor within a community-based or school-based service area. The community-based service area matches youth with volunteer mentors who spend a minimum of three hours, twice a month with the youth in the community. The school-based service area matches youth in grades K-8 that were referred by school personnel for academic and social needs. Mentors meet with youth one hour a week at the youth’s school. BBBSOZ collaborates with community partners and school districts to address community needs and recruits, screens and enrolls both youth and volunteer mentors. Furthermore, the program develops safe and appropriate match relationships between mentors and youth and provides professional supervision to all matches to assure successful and impactful relationships for youth.
Those ready to have fun or miss doing activities they used to love as a child and have a few hours a couple times a month would be a great fit for the Community- Based Program. Children ages 5 to 15 just want to spend time with someone who will encourage them, laugh with them and help them explore new things. Together you can participate in activities you both enjoy ... hiking, fishing, biking, making crafts, attending sporting events, bowling, making homemade pizza, baking, or just sharing lunch and talking. The possibilities are endless. Inquire today to learn more by contacting Nicole Bulow at nicoleb@bbbsoz.org.
- The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center is in need of an office administrator. This person assists the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center (ONC) and its agencies by greeting visitors to the campus and performing basic administrative tasks in the office. Assignments can include data entry, processing mail, filing, sending electronic thank you cards, answering phones, restocking supplies and preparing for events. This volunteer also assists with stocking Baby Bank and diaper distribution. Opportunities are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays morning or afternoon and Friday mornings.
Contact admin@onc.org for more information or to volunteer.
- The Cedarburg Art Museum is seeking people to serve as a guide at the museum. Two-hour shifts are available Thursday through Sunday. This position is a great opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of art as well as local history. All docents are given special training on the building’s history and on each new exhibition. Contact the Cedarburg Art Museum to schedule an initial training. Please note that acting as a docent is typically individualized work, for those 16 or older. Call CAM Curator of Community Outreach Annie Johnson at 262-377-6123 or email info@cedarburgartmuseum.org.
- Riveredge Nature Center’s annual Sturgeon Fest at Harbor Fest will be a combined celebration with Harbor District and Milwaukee Riverkeeper this year on Sept. 24. There will be crafts, an education tent and of course, the famous release of sturgeon.
To ensure this event goes smoothly, volunteers are needed to work at the nature store booth, the Riveredge informational booth and the craft booth, help release sturgeon and serve as an attendance clicker. Morning and afternoon spots are available. Volunteers are invited to sign up to release a sturgeon while they are there and join in on the rest of the fun, too.
Sturgeon Fest takes place outside of the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences at 600 E. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3fex7f29 to sign up to volunteer.
- Ozaukee Food Alliance: Help is needed every other Saturday morning in the food pantry to assist clients as they go through and shop. The hours are 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To apply, email Food Alliance Volunteer Coordinator Jill at volunteer. pantry@att.net.
- The Ozaukee County Home Delivered Meal Program is in need of volunteers to deliver noon meals to homebound seniors in Port Washington. This service allows many individuals to remain in their own homes. Volunteers may deliver alone, as a couple, with a friend or with their children. Anyone who is able to share their time weekly or once a month should contact Kari at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County at 262-284-8120.
- The Mequon Festivals Committee has opportunities for anyone who wants to get more involved in their community or has a student who needs volunteer hours this year. The Mequon Festivals Committee is looking for volunteers for this year’s Taste of Mequon. People are also invited to join the Festivals committee and help plan future events. Email cenea@ci.mequon.wi.us for more details. To check out the volunteer opportunities available at the Sept. 9 Taste of Mequon, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n8ubde7.
- The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, offer merchandise at the front desk and maintain the appearance of the shop. Shift options are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested should email Linda Vargo at volunteers@wiquiltmuseum.com — the museum is also hoping to welcome a docent to the museum, who would be educated on current exhibits and share that information with visitors and groups. Training is offered.