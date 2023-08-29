United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Festivals of Cedarburg is hoping to add new faces to their list of volunteers in all areas for Wine and Harvest Fest. To sign up, go to https://signup.com/go/XkUKKqr or visit the Festivals website www.cedarburgfestival.org/volunteers. Teen volunteers (13 and older) are welcomed in the areas of set-up, tear down and restocking. Wine and Harvest Fest will be held Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.
- Lasata Care Center is looking for volunteers who are enthusiastic, dependable and dedicated to helping our residents and participating in activities.
In general, volunteering for an activity would take about one hour and forty-five minutes of one’s time.
The beauty shop is most in need of volunteers on Monday afternoons, Friday mornings and Friday afternoons. It involves the transportation of residents to and from beauty salons.
Additionall, volunteers are needed for the following:
- Mondays at 2 p.m. — music bingo or penny ante game
- Tuesdays at 10 a.m. — art for everyone
- Wednesdays at 2 p.m. — bingo
- Thursdays at 1:45 p.m. — cards with friends
- Second and fourth Thursdays of the month 3 p.m. — Lutheran worship
- First Friday of the month at 10 a.m. — devotional hour with St. Francis Borgia Volunteering involves transportation to and from activities and assistance during activities.
Ideally, help is needed weekly, but any help Lasata receives is appreciated.
Lasata is a nonprofit organization owned by the county and relies on the assistance of volunteers and donations.
For more information, contact Mary Mastronardo at mmastronardo@co.ozaukee.wi.us or call 262-512-2804.
- Ozaukee Nonprofit Center’s Illuminate Ozaukee, the drive-thru holiday light show invites people to volunteer. This holiday season, consider joining ONC and experience the magic that the holiday lights bring. There are many volunteer opportunities available — set up, take down or directing traffic.
Illuminate Ozaukee is a community event and the ONC would love more community involvement. Volunteer dates and times are as follows:
- Set up: Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Directional help: Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Clean up: Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to sign up, email events@oznc.org.
- Riveredge Nature Center is looking for volunteers for their second annual Music and Art Festival: Autumn Acoustics. There is an incredible line up of local musicians and local artists, coming out to share their talent among the beautiful fall leaves of Riveredge’s maple trees.
In order to make this event as magical as possible, help and support are needed to ensure everyone has a great time and the experience is a success! Check out the roles that are available for volunteering and join in for an amazing day of music.
Volunteers needed for parking, registration, selling concessions, education station leads, art assistance., and clean up! See the Riveredge website, www.riveredgenaturecenter.org, for sign up.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee (BBBSOZ) serves children, ages 5 to 17, needing and wanting a mentor within a community-based or school-based service area. The community-based service area matches youth with volunteer mentors who spend a minimum of three hours, twice a month with the youth in the community. The school-based service area matches youth in grades K-8 that were referred by school personnel for academic and social needs. Mentors meet with youth one hour a week at the youth’s school. BBBSOZ collaborates with community partners and school districts to address community needs and recruits, screens and enrolls both youth and volunteer mentors. Furthermore, the program develops safe and appropriate match relationships between mentors and youth and provides professional supervision to all matches to assure successful and impactful relationships for youth.
Inquire today to learn more by contacting Nicole Bulow at nicoleb@bbbsoz.org.
- The Cedarburg Art Museum is seeking people to serve as a guide at the museum. Two-hour shifts are available Thursday through Sunday. This position is a great opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of art as well as local history. All docents are given special training on the building’s history and on each new exhibition. Contact the Cedarburg Art Museum to schedule an initial training. Please note that acting as a docent is typically individualized work, for those 16 or older. Call CAM Curator of Community Outreach Annie Johnson at 262-377-6123 or email info@cedarburgartmuseum.org.
- The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, offer merchandise at the front desk and maintain the appearance of the shop. Shift options are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested should email Linda Vargo at volunteers@wiquiltmuseum.com — the museum is also hoping to welcome a docent to the museum, who would be educated on current exhibits and share that information with visitors and groups. Training is offered.