United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Ozaukee Nonprofit Center-Grafton: Greeters at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center (ONC) are the first friendly face for visitors to the campus. They help Ozaukee Nonprofit Center to provide a welcoming environment to individuals receiving service from one of its nonprofits located in the building, as well as those participating in community events.
The primary tasks for a greeter includes:
- Welcome guests to the nonprofit campus and direct them to the appropriate agencies
- Answer incoming phone calls
- Offer assistance with basic services at the front desk
- Assist visitors with the community diaper bank
- Act as a representative of the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center when staff is unavailable New faces are always welcome. Shifts are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and some Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Email admin@onc.org for more information.
- Ozaukee Food Alliance: Help is needed every other Saturday morning in the food pantry to assist clients as they go through and shop. The hours are 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To apply, connect with the Food Alliance Volunteer Coordinator Jill at volunteer.pantry@att.net.
- The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, offer merchandise at the front desk and maintain the appearance of the shop. Shift options are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m to 4 p.m. Those interested should contact Linda Vargo at volunteers@wiquiltmuseum.com. The museum is also hoping to welcome a docent to the museum, who would be educated on current exhibits and share that information with visitors and groups. Training is offered.
- Riveredge Nature Center needs help to host its popular Farm to Table Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event celebrates the harvest with Riveredge produce. Assistance is needed with food prep, set up, general help, parking attendance, serving as a barter board attendant, registration and clean up. Riveredge would like to thank the Grafton High School track and cross country teams, who will once again be servers for the evening.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mt7tkmsr or go to www.riveredgenaturecenter.org for a direct link.
- The Ozaukee County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for its Aug. 13 Bluegrass at the Village. Help is needed on Aug. 12 setting up chairs, tables and tents. People are also needed after the event to take down tents, tables and chairs. Two shifts are also available during the event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the kitchen, making sandwiches, serving sodas, wiping tables, doing dishes, handing out programs and wristbands at admissions and serving as a parking attendant.
To sign up for this or other volunteer opportunities, visit the OCHS website at www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us.