Volunteer Needs
United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center Among those with immediate needs are:
- Ozaukee NonProfit Center: Volunteers spots are open on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Greeters at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center (ONC) are the first friendly face for visitors to its campus. The greeters help Ozaukee Nonprofit Center to provide a welcoming environment to individuals receiving service from one of the nonprofits located in the building, as well as those participating in community events.
The primary tasks for a greeter includes the following:
- Welcome guests to our nonprofit campus and direct them to the appropriate agencies
- Answering incoming phone calls
- Offering assistance with basic services at the front desk
- Assisting visitors with our community diaper bank
- Acting as a representative of the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center when staff is unavailable The ONC always loves adding new faces to its group of dedicated regular volunteers! They hope you will consider joining. Contact admin@oznc.org.
- Balance, Inc.: The Balance Children’s Summer Rec Program offers a summer camp experience for children between the ages of 5 and 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities that is second to none! Children in this program have the opportunity to explore water parks, museums, zoos, nature preserves, parks, picnics, talent shows and so much more.
2023 Summer Rec will consist of two three-week sessions that run Mondays through Fridays.
This is a volunteer-heavy program because each child needs to have their own staff or volunteer buddy during each day’s threehour adventure.
This is the perfect summer volunteer opportunity for high school kids, university students who return home for the summer or individuals who have open schedules during the week.
For more information, contact Lillian Short at lshort@balanceinc.org.
- Interfaith Caregivers: Through an all-volunteer network, Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County provides vital transportation services to seniors in need. Its generous volunteers transport seniors to the doctor, dentist, pharmacy, food pantry, grocery store and other essential errands. There are no minimum required volunteer hours. People can volunteer once a week, once a month or just seasonally. They can volunteer on their schedule when it’s convenient for them.
Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County is committed to the inclusion of volunteers with all levels of ability. Anyone who is in interested in volunteering and feels they may need an accommodation based on the impact of a disability should contact Executive Director Paul Schultz at 262-376-5362 to discuss their specific needs.