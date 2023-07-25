United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Family Sharing’s Food Pantry is in need of drivers to help pick up food from a donation location. Family Sharing will provide the vehicle, the driver provides the good heart. To apply, go www.volunteerozaukee.org or www.familysharingozaukee.org/volunteer/ or contact Family Sharing by phone at 262-377-0634 ext. 112.
Family Sharing is Ozaukee County’s largest and longest-serving food pantry. It provides food aid to individuals in need within Ozaukee County. It could not run without the help of volunteers. A very important volunteer position is the delivery and pick-up food drivers that gets Family Sharing the food donated from businesses all over the county. No special truck license needed.
This driver/co-driver reports to the food pantry director.
The duties include some heavy lifting and physical tasks.
Qualifications are:
- A good sense of humor and eagerness to help others;
- Must be dependable and punctual;
- Must present a professional appearance and a friendly manner;
- Be courteous and personable when dealing with clients, pantry partners and fellow volunteers;
- Be self-directed, willing to take initiative, and detail-oriented;
- Respect and maintain confidentiality of Family Sharing’s pantry clients;
- Have a willingness to learn and be coached by others.
Box truck drivers are needed between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays and van drivers or co-drivers between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays.
- Ozaukee Nonprofit Center-Grafton: Greeters at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center (ONC) are the first friendly face for visitors to the campus. They help Ozaukee Nonprofit Center to provide a welcoming environment to individuals receiving service from one of its nonprofits located in the building, as well as those participating in community events.
The primary tasks for a greeter includes:
- Welcome guests to the nonprofit campus and direct them to the appropriate agencies;
- Answer incoming phone calls;
- Offer assistance with basic services at the front desk;
- Assist visitors with the community diaper bank;
- Act as a representative of the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center when staff is unavailable.
New faces are always welcome. Shifts are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and some Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Email admin@onc.org for more information.
- Riveredge Nature Center’s annual Sturgeon Fest at Harbor Fest will be a combined celebration with Harbor District and Milwaukee Riverkeeper this year on Sept. 24. There will be crafts, an education tent and of course, the famous release of sturgeon.
To ensure this event goes smoothly, volunteers are needed to work at the nature store booth, the Riveredge informational booth and the craft booth, help release sturgeon and serve as an attendance clicker. Morning and afternoon spots are available. Volunteers are invited to sign up to release a sturgeon while they are there and join in on the rest of the fun, too.
Sturgeon Fest takes place outside of the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences at 600 E. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/3fex7f29 to sign up to volunteer.
- Ozaukee Food Alliance: Help is needed every other Saturday morning in the food pantry to assist clients as they go through and shop. The hours are 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To apply, connect with the Food Alliance Volunteer Coordinator Jill at volunteer.pantry@att.net.
- The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, offer merchandise at the front desk and maintain the appearance of the shop. Shift options are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested should contact Linda Vargo at volunteers@wiquiltmuseum.com. The museum is also hoping to welcome a docent to the museum, who would be educated on current exhibits and share that information with visitors and groups. Training is offered.
- The Ozaukee County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for its Aug. 13 Bluegrass at the Village. Help is needed on Aug. 12 setting up chairs, tables and tents. People are also needed after the event to take down tents, tables and chairs. Two shifts are also available during the event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the kitchen, making sandwiches, serving sodas, wiping tables, doing dishes, handing out programs and wristbands at admissions and serving as a parking attendant.
To sign up for this or other volunteer opportunities, visit the OCHS website at www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us.