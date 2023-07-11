United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts: Volunteers are needed to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, sell merchandise and maintain the appearance of the shop. Choice of week-day shifts: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join fabric-friendly guests and share a love of all things quilt. To offer assistance or for more information, contact volunteers@ wiquiltmuseum.com.
- Help is needed every other Saturday morning to assist Ozaukee Food Alliance food pantry to assist clients as they go through and shop. The hours are 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To connect with the Food Alliance volunteer coordinator Jill, email volunteer. pantry@att.net or for more information, see more opportunities to get involved or to fill out a volunteer application, go to www.ozaukeefoodalliance.org.
- The Ozaukee Nonprofit Agency in Grafton needs an office administration volunteer to assist ONC and its agencies by greeting visitors to its campus and performing basic administrative tasks in the office. Assignments can include data entry, processing mail, filing, sending electronic thank you cards, answering phones, restocking supplies and preparing for events. This volunteer also assists with the Baby Bank distribution. Opportunities available Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact admin@onc.org.
- Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County is committed to the inclusion of volunteers with all levels of ability. Anyone who is in interested in volunteering and feels they may need an accommodation based on the impact of a disability should contact Executive Director Paul Schultz at 262-376-5362 to discuss your specific needs. See Interfaith's website at www.interfaithozaukee.org for more information.
- Riveredge Nature Center is need of volunteers for two events: the Farm to Table Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sturgeon Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Farm to Table Dinner is an evening of fun and fundraising. Help is needed with directing parking, registration, general clean up and rinsing and sanitizing dishes after guests are done enjoying their meal. Shifts are available between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Riveredge's annual Sturgeon Fest at Harbor Fest will be a combined celebration with Harbor District and Milwaukee Riverkeeper this year. They will have crafts, an education tent and of course the famous release a sturgeon. Volunteers are needed to help run the nature store, help folks release their sturgeon, track attendance and lead educational activities. Shifts on Sunday run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The is in Milwaukee at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences at 600 E Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee.
For these and other volunteer opportunities, contact Hannah Sedgwick at hsedgwick@riveredge.us.