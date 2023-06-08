United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Advocates of Ozaukee has summer opportunities available to work with a client in the agency’s vegetable garden. This will be a great way to get some fresh air while helping give residents and clients fresh produce! No garden experience necessary. For information or to volunteer, call 262-284-3577
- Riveredge Nature Center needs your help on a biking adventure. Help is needed to make the nature center’s final annual Riveredge Bike Ride on Sunday, June 25 a success. There are many opportunities on and off the bike course on June 13 and June 24 and 25. That includes working with set up, registration, parking assistance, rest stop staff, bike course, food prep, raffle tickets, education activities and general helper.
Email Hannah Sedgwick hsedgwick@riveredge.us and she will find a spot for you.
- Balance Inc.’s Children’s Summer Rec Program offers a summer camp experience for children between the ages of5 and 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities that is second to none.
Children in this program have the opportunity to explore water parks, museums, zoos, nature preserves, parks, picnics, talent shows and so much more.
The 2023 summer rec program will consist of two three-week sessions that run Monday through Friday between June 21 and Aug. 4.
This is a volunteer-heavy program because each child needs to have their own staff or volunteer buddy during each day’s three-hour adventure.
This is the perfect summer volunteer opportunity for high school kids, university students who return home for the summer, or individuals that have open schedules during the week.
For more information or to volunteer, email clutz@balanceinc.org.
- Cedarburg Art Museum needs volunteers for its Thirst for Art Fair, which will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 to Sept. 11 at the museum’s outdoor courtyard and sculpture garden. People are needed to assist in set up and break down, cashiering and beer pouring in Lakefront Brewery Carriage House in the courtyard.
More information is available by emailing info@cedarburgartmuseum.org or calling 262-377-6123.
Visit the Beer Garden on Saturdays to grab a drink from the Carriage House Bar, snack from Cedarburg food vendors and shop unique finds from local artists. Enjoy a variety of entertainment, including artist demos, Brewer games and young musicians. Sip and shop each Saturday.
- Family Sharing of Ozaukee County is in need of a food pantry greeter and grocery distributor, Duties include:
- Greeting clients as they enter the pantry.
- Clearly communicating with each person.
- Distributing groceries to clients and address any questions.
Qualifications: No experience necessary, although customer/client service experience is helpful. Also needed are good communication and interpersonal skills; occasionally lifting (up to 20 pounds); ability to stand a majority of the shift; and bend and reach as needed.
Benefits:
- Knowledge that you are working as a team to ensure that pantry operations run smoothly
- Discount in Family Sharing store
- Opportunity to make an impact on your community
- Being a part of an awesome team striving to make a difference.
For more information, contact Julie Pahnke at juliep@familysharingozaukee.org.