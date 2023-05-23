United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Riveredge Nature Center needs your help on a biking adventure. Help is needed to make the nature center’s final annual Riveredge Bike Ride on Sunday, June 25 a success. There are many opportunities on and off the bike course. That includes working with set up, registration, parking assistance, rest stop staff, bike course, food prep, raffle tickets, education activities and general helper.
Email Hannah Sedgwick hsedgwick@riveredge.us and she will find a spot for you.
- Celebrate Grafton is looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s Giro d’Grafton on June 17. Specifically, volunteers are needed to work as crosswalk marshal. Two-hour shifts are available.
Sign up at https://shorturl. at/tCMTW. Or call the 262-277-1650 or email celebrate@grafton-wi.org for more information.
- The Thiensville-Mequon Lions Club is in need of many volunteers for LionFest 2023, on June 9 to June 11 in Thiensville Village Park. There are 13 areas of need over the three-day festival. Sign up for one shift, multiple shifts in one day or multiple shifts over multiple days. The club donates 100% of net revenues to local, Ozaukee County and Lion-sponsored charities. Sign up one person, a team or a club. All are welcome and appreciated. Besides helping others, volunteers will have fun, meet new people in the community and get a new T-shirt as well. Check out www.tmlions.org/volunteer/ for the many opportunities available.
- Balance, Inc. needs people to help with its Children’s Summer Recreation Program summer camp experience for children between the ages of 5 and 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Children in this program have the opportunity to explore local and neighboring community recreation sites while connecting with peers, volunteer mentors and staff.
The program currently offers three different three-week summer sessions, accommodating approximately 50 children each summer.
Activities include water parks, museums, zoos, nature preserves, parks, picnics, talent shows and so much more.
This is a volunteer-heavy program because each child requires their own volunteer buddy during each day’s three-hour adventure. This camp runs Monday through Friday and can accommodate morning schedules and afternoon schedules.
This is the perfect summer volunteer opportunity for high school kids, university students who return home for the summer or individuals that have open schedules during the week.
For more information, contact Lillian Short at lshort@balanceinc.org.
- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County needs volunteers to deliver noontime meals to homebound elderly in Cedarburg and the surrounding area communities. Volunteers may deliver alone, as a couple, with a friend or with their children.
Anyone who is able to share an hour a month of their time is asked to contact Kari at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County at 262- 284- 8120.
- Ozaukee Family Services is looking for a handy person. Currently, there is a need for volunteers to help senior clients living in Ozaukee County with tasks in and around their homes. This could include doing yard work or vacuuming.
Volunteer applications can be filled out on the agency’s website, ozaukeefamilyservices.org. From the home screen, click volunteer. For teens, scroll down to bottom for Volunteer Application (student). All others, click on Volunteer Application (adult).
- Portal, inc.: Want to be part of the fun ... while supporting and interacting with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Volunteer to be part of the Portal recreation program. The recreation program is key to essential skill building, socialization and community inclusion, while promoting wellness and well-being. Through a variety of events and activities — held both within the Portal building and within its communities — individuals with disabilities pursue current interests and hobbies and explore new ones.
A sampling of activities include theater productions, concerts and shows, museums and zoos, sporting events, outdoor excursions, fairs and festivals, seasonal activities, arts and creative opportunities, holiday and themed events and cultural experiences.
Volunteers assist our staff in a variety of ways. During the week, opportunities generally start at 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and last as little as two to three hours or may extend to four to five hours, based on the actual event or activity. Saturday opportunities can be daytime hours or evening hours.
For more information or to sign up, contact opportunities@portalinc.org.
- Interfaith Caregivers is looking for volunteers to drive seniors to their appointments. The nonprofit has a waiting list of people needing rides, and more volunteers are needed to provide them. Through an all-volunteer network, Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County provides vital transportation services to seniors in need. Their generous volunteers transport local seniors to the doctor, dentist, pharmacy, food pantry and grocery store.
During these unique and unprecedented times, seniors need assistance more than ever, which is why Interfaith Ozaukee is calling out to all individuals who may have a spare hour or two to help a senior in need. There are no minimum required volunteer hours. Anyone can volunteer on their schedule, when it’s convenient for them.
Contact Denise Loveridge dloveridge@interfaithozaukee.org or call 262-376-5362.