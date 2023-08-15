United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community. The opportunities are provided by United Way and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- The Cedarburg Art Museum is seeking people to serve as a guide at the museum. Two-hour shifts are available Thursday through Sunday. This position is a great opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of art as well as local history. All docents are given special training on the building’s history and on each new exhibition. Contact the Cedarburg Art Museum to schedule an initial training. Please note that acting as a docent is typically individualized work, for those 16 or older. Call CAM Curator of Community Outreach Annie Johnson at 262-377-6123 or email info@cedarburgartmuseum.org.
- Riveredge Nature Center’s annual Sturgeon Fest at Harbor Fest will be a combined celebration with Harbor District and Milwaukee Riverkeeper this year on Sept. 24. There will be crafts, an education tent and of course, the famous release of sturgeon.
To ensure this event goes smoothly, volunteers are needed to work at the nature store booth, the Riveredge informational booth and the craft booth, help release sturgeon and serve as an attendance clicker. Morning and afternoon spots are available. Volunteers are invited to sign up to release a sturgeon while they are there and join in on the rest of the fun, too.
Sturgeon Fest takes place outside of the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences at 600 E. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3fex7f29 to sign up to volunteer.
- Ozaukee Food Alliance: Help is needed every other Saturday morning in the food pantry to assist clients as they go through and shop. The hours are 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To apply, email Food Alliance Volunteer Coordinator Jill at volunteer. pantry@att.net.
- Aurora Medical Center Grafton: The Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) is an innovative program designed to maximize the hospital experience of older patients. Being in the hospital can be difficult for an older person and can cause a decline in their physical and mental abilities. HELP strives to keep the older patients’ minds and bodies active, speeding the healing and recovery process.
Volunteers will receive specific training in four volunteer intervention programs including: daily visitor, mealtime assistance, early mobilization and therapeutic activities. They will be able to provide encouragement and companionship to older patients and families.
Those interested should visit www.aurorahealthcare.org/patientsvisitors/volunteer to complete an online application. After their application has been received, they will receive an email in regards to the next steps.
- The Ozaukee County Home Delivered Meal Program is in need of volunteers to deliver noon meals to homebound seniors in Port Washington. This service allows many individuals to remain in their own homes. Volunteers may deliver alone, as a couple, with a friend or with their children. Anyone who is able to share their time weekly or once a month should contact Kari at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County at 262-284-8120.
- The Mequon Festivals Committee has opportunities for anyone who wants to get more involved in their community or has a student who needs volunteer hours this year. The Mequon Festivals Committee is looking for volunteers for this year’s Taste of Mequon. People are also invited to join the Festivals committee and help plan future events. Email cenea@ci.mequon.wi.us for more details. To check out the volunteer opportunities available at the Sept. 9 Taste of Mequon, go to https://tinyurl.com/5n8ubde7.
- Family Sharing’s Food Pantry is in need of drivers to help pick up food from a donation location. Family Sharing will provide the vehicle, the driver provides the good heart. To apply, go www.volunteerozaukee.org or www.familysharingozaukee.org/volunteer/ or contact Family Sharing by phone at 262-377-0634 ext. 112.
Family Sharing is Ozaukee County’s largest and longest-serving food pantry. It provides food aid to individuals in need within Ozaukee County. It could not run without the help of volunteers. A very important volunteer position is the delivery and pick-up food drivers that gets Family Sharing the food donated from businesses all over the county. No special truck license needed.
This driver/co-driver reports to the food pantry director.
The duties include some heavy lifting and physical tasks.
Qualifications are:
- A good sense of humor and eagerness to help others;
- Must be dependable and punctual;
- Must present a professional appearance and a friendly manner;
- Be courteous and personable when dealing with clients, pantry partners and fellow volunteers;
- Be self-directed, willing to take initiative, and detail-oriented;
- Respect and maintain confidentiality of Family Sharing’s pantry clients;
- Have a willingness to learn and be coached by others.
Box truck drivers are needed between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays and van drivers or co-drivers between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays.
- The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors, answer the phone, explain exhibits, offer merchandise at the front desk and maintain the appearance of the shop. Shift options are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested should email Linda Vargo at volunteers@wiquiltmuseum.com — the museum is also hoping to welcome a docent to the museum, who would be educated on current exhibits and share that information with visitors and groups. Training is offered.