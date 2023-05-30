United Way of Northern Ozaukee is seeking volunteers to help support the mission work in the nonprofit community.
Among those with immediate needs are:
- Riveredge Nature Center needs your help on a biking adventure. Help is needed to make the nature center’s final annual Riveredge Bike Ride on Sunday, June 25 a success. There are many opportunities on and off the bike course on June 13 and June 24 and 25. That includes working with set up, registration, parking assistance, rest stop staff, bike course, food prep, raffle tickets, education activities and general helper.
Specifically:
- June 13: 8 a.m. for 4 1/2 hours; six slots available.
- June 24: 10 a.m. for 4 hours; one slots.
- June 25: 6:30 a.m. for 4 hours; six slots.
- June 25: 7 a.m. for 3 1/2 hours; four slots.
- June 25: 9 a.m. for 2 hours; five slots.
- June 25: 9:30 a.m. for 3 1/2 hours; six 6 slots.
- June 25: 11 a.m. for 3 hours; two 2 slots.
Email Hannah Sedgwick hsedgwick@riveredge.us and she will find a spot for you.
- Cedarburg Art Museum needs volunteers for its Thirst for Art Fair, which will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 to Sept. 11 at the museum’s outdoor courtyard and sculpture garden. People are needed to assist in set up and break down, cashiering and beer pouring in Lakefront Brewery Carriage House in the courtyard.
More information is available by emailing info@cedarburgartmuseum.org or calling 262-377-6123.
Visit the Beer Garden on Saturdays to grab a drink from the Carriage House Bar, snack from Cedarburg food vendors and shop unique finds from local artists. Enjoy a variety of entertainment, including artist demos, Brewer games, and young musicians. Sip and shop each Saturday.
- Family Sharing of Ozaukee County is in need of a food pantry greeter and grocery distributor, Duties include:
- Greeting clients as they enter the pantry.
- Clearly communicating
with each person.
- Distributing groceries to clients and address any questions.
Qualifications: No experience necessary, although customer/client service experience is helpful. Also needed are good communication and interpersonal skills; occasionally lifting (up to 20 pounds); ability to stand a majority of the shift; and bend and reach as needed.
Benefits:
- Knowledge that you are working as a team to ensure that pantry operations run smoothly
- Discount in Family Sharing store
- Opportunity to make an impact on your community
- Being a part of an awesome team striving to make a difference.
For more information, contact Julie Pahnke at juliep@familysharingozaukee. org.
- Celebrate Grafton is looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s Giro d’Grafton on June 17. Specifically, volunteers are needed to work as crosswalk marshal. Two-hour shifts are available.
Sign up at https://shorturl. at/tCMTW. Or call the 262-277-1650 or email celebrate@ grafton-wi.org for more information.
- The Thiensville-Mequon Lions Club is in need of many volunteers for LionFest 2023, on June 9 to June 11 in Thiensville Village Park. There are many areas of need over the three-day festival. Sign up for one shift, multiple shifts in one day or multiple shifts over multiple days. The club donates 100% of net revenues to local, Ozaukee County and Lion-sponsored charities. Sign up one person, a team or a club. All are welcome and appreciated. Besides helping others, volunteers will have fun, meet new people in the community and get a new T-shirt as well.
To see the many opportunities available, go to www.tmlions.org/volunteer/ for the many.
- Balance, Inc. needs people to help with its Children’s Summer Recreation Program summer camp experience for children between the ages of 5 and 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Children in this program have the opportunity to explore local and neighboring community recreation sites while connecting with peers, volunteer mentors and staff.
The program currently offers three different three-week summer sessions, accommodating approximately 50 children each summer.
Activities include water parks, museums, zoos, nature preserves, parks, picnics, talent shows and so much more.
This is a volunteer-heavy program because each child requires their own volunteer buddy during each day’s three-hour adventure. This camp runs Monday through Friday and can accommodate morning schedules and afternoon schedules.
This is the perfect summer volunteer opportunity for high school kids, university students who return home for the summer or individuals that have open schedules during the week.
For more information, contact Lillian Short at lshort@balanceinc.org.
- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County needs volunteers to deliver noontime meals to homebound elderly in Cedarburg and the surrounding area communities. Volunteers may deliver alone, as a couple, with a friend or with their children.
Anyone who is able to share an hour a month of their time is asked to contact Kari at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County at 262- 284- 8120.
- Interfaith Caregivers is looking for volunteers to drive seniors to their appointments. The nonprofit has a waiting list of people needing rides, and more volunteers are needed to provide them. Through an all-volunteer network, Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County provides vital transportation services to seniors in need. Their generous volunteers transport local seniors to the doctor, dentist, pharmacy, food pantry and grocery store.
During these unique and unprecedented times, seniors need assistance more than ever, which is why Interfaith Ozaukee is calling out to all individuals who may have a spare hour or two to help a senior in need. There are no minimum required volunteer hours. Anyone can volunteer on their schedule, when it’s convenient for them.
Contact Denise Loveridge dloveridge@interfaithozaukee.org or call 262-376-5362.