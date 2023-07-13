CEDARBURG — Thirty quilters at Ye Olde Schoolhouse in Cedarburg accepted a challenge made by shop owner Jeanie Rudich earlier this year.
The seamstresses were charged with fashioning a quilt of their own design. The finished products could be of any design and shape they chose, with one stipulation: the finished piece had to start with a fat quarter, which is a halfyard of fabric cut 18 inches along its lengthwise grain, then cut in half at its midpoint, nearly forming a square.
The completed piece could be no bigger than 24 inches square, but it could be smaller. The quilters were urged to be as creative as they wanted.
The diversity of the finished quilts is notable.
“Their creativity was fascinating,” Rudich said. “Last year, the first year of the competition, the finished products were more traditional.”
This year, Rudich said the pieces are more creative, ranging from traditional squares to a basket and a pair of bedroom slippers.
The challenge quilts are on display at Ye Olde Schoolhouse, 318 Green Bay Road in Cedarburg, through the end of July.
The public is invited to stop in and vote for their favorite designs. Votes are $1 each.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The results will be posted on Facebook.
Proceeds from the challenge will be donated to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County. Voters can also bring nonperishable food items for the pantry or make a cash donation.
“People are very generous,” Rudich said. “We had one person who donated $20, saying it was just too hard to decide.”