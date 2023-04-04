GRAFTON — Carrie Walls, Steve Nauta and Robert Mallon come away from Tuesday's election with a win, earning seats on the Grafton School Board.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Steve Nauta
|3,480
|30%
|Carrie Walls
|3,432
|29.6%
|Robert Mallon
|2,306
|19.9%
|Joe Bichler
|2,279
|19.7%
|Write-ins
|93
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|11,590
13 of 13 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.