4 running for three open seats on Grafton School Board - 01

Candidates running for three seats on the Grafton School Board are (left to right): Joe Bichler, Robert Mallon, Steve Nauta (i) and Carrie Walls (i).

GRAFTON — Carrie Walls, Steve Nauta and Robert Mallon come away from Tuesday's election with a win, earning seats on the Grafton School Board.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Steve Nauta3,48030%
Carrie Walls3,43229.6%
Robert Mallon2,30619.9%
Joe Bichler2,27919.7%
Write-ins930.8%
Total Votes11,590 
   

13 of 13 units reported (100%)

