OZAUKEE COUNTY — It may just be easier to hop onto the Ozaukee Interurban Trail if you want to get around southern Ozaukee County this summer. It seems the number of main thoroughfares open to area drivers is more limited every day as we enter the heart of the road work season.
And we aren’t even counting the massive multi-year project on Interstate 43, which is also affecting adjacent roads and bridges.
In Cedarburg, one of the biggest adjustments for drivers is the closure of Wauwatosa Road from Pioneer Road north to Washington Avenue. The logical option is to use Washington Avenue to travel north and south — unless, of course, road work on Washington limits traffic to one lane.
State officials, who are overseeing the Wauwatosa Road project, have said access to local businesses and residences will be maintained at all times. But with the closure of roundabouts at Western Avenue and Bridge Road, it makes getting through those intersections impossible, unless one is on foot.
One resident said she never knows when the roundabouts will be open, as it changes every day.
The $2.5 million project calls for resurfacing 3 miles of road, fixing drainage structures and replacing guardrails. Motorists are directed to use Granville Road, about 2 miles to the west, as an alternative.
Wauwatosa Road is expected to be completed in late August. For additional project information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/181wauwa tosa/.
Another Cedarburg Road closed this summer is Highland Drive. It is a much less extensive project than Wauwatosa Road, but still has the potential to create inconveniences for people trying to cut over from Portland Road to Columbia Road.
And don’t even get drivers started on how the Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg stymied their travel.
“The Highland bridge was closed the weekend of Strawberry fest, which was awful,” said Jackie Phillips. “It was very hard to get across town. The crew of workers on Highland has been awesome and very considerate of those who live on Highland, but I think we are all ready for it to be done next month!”
Mequon drivers have had their own frustrations, especially with the closure of Cedarburg Road — aka Highway 57 — between Mequon Road and County Line Road.
“I used to enjoy a simple straight route to work on Green Bay Road from Pioneer Road almost all the way to Good Hope Road — not anymore,” said Michele Pautsch.
But that project is expected to be completed any day now.
Donges Bay Road between Cedarburg Road and Wauwatosa Road is also closed and will be through late summer.
Another closure to take note of is at County Line Road between Range Line Road and River Road, for the purpose of replacing a box culvert. That wil remain closed until the end of July. It closed June 13 and will remain so through the end of July 2022 to replace an existing box culvert. The road will be closed to all through traffic.
Access for those living on County Line Road will be maintained. Crestwood Court access also will be maintained.
In Saukville, a major intersection will close today to add safety measures to what has been a very dangerous area. A roundabout will be constructed at Highways 33 and I, the site of numerous deadly and serious injuries.