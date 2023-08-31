GRAFTON — The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center will host Coffee Connect: Preventing Suicide Through Resiliency and Emotional Balance with Michael Weber from 9:30 am. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the ONC, 2360 Dakota Drive, Grafton.
Suicide has become a major national concern for all professions and types of people. It is the second leading cause of death among young people; second only to auto accidents, according to an ONC press release. Five times more workers in the construction industry die by suicide than work-related accidents. Law enforcement and first responders have a high rate of suicide just based on their job experiences and responsibilities, and there is a rise in farmers dying by suicide.
In addition, many elderly die by suicide because of loneliness, and there has been a rise in that number since the pandemic.
During this 60-minute training session, Weber will discuss how relationships, caring for each other, acceptance of differences and increased emotional balance can help others and ourselves when struggling. Weber is a retired superintendent and is now volunteering
his time with the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center. He has suicide prevention training from NAMI, is trained in mental health first aid and has advanced training in clinical psychology.
Weber also serves as president of NAMI Ozaukee and he is on the National NAMI Board of Directors.
There is a $10 fee for non-ONC members. The program is free to ONC partners, affiliate and community agency members To register, go to www.ozaukeenonprofitcenter.org and click on the link for Events.