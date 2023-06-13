OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a series of get-togethers to provide peer support for caregivers. Organizers say it is just good to talk with someone who is going through the same thing.
Beginning this week, meetings will be held the first Monday of the month in Grafton, the second Wednesday of the month in Port Washington, the third Friday of the month in Grafton and the fourth Thursday at Cedarburg Community Methodist Church, Cedarburg.
Below is the complete schedule and locations: - First Mondays, July 3 through Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Providence Place, 815 Washington St., Grafton
- Second Wednesday, June 14 through Dec. 13, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Capri Harbor Club Campus, 425 W Walters St. Port Washington
- Third Friday, June 16 through Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Village Pointe Commons, 101 Walnut Circle, Grafton. Respite care available
- Fourth Thursday, June 22 through Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cedarburg Community Methodist Church, W68N563 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg For more information, go to www.ozccc.org.