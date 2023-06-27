OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a series of get-togethers to provide peer support for caregivers. Organizers say it is just good to talk with someone who is going through the same thing.
Beginning this week, the meetings are held the first Monday of the month in Grafton, the second Wednesday of the month in Port Washington, the third Friday of the month in Grafton and the fourth Thursday in Cedarburg at Community Methodist Church, Cedarburg.
For more information, go to www.ozccc.org.