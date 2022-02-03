CEDARBURG — A Cedarburg man has collected his beliefs, values and the lessons he’s learned in his life and put it into a book to help others. “In the book, it is a collection of some of what I figure are the most important life lessons that I’ve learned that have been most useful to me in my happiness (and) in my success,” said author Adam Albrecht.
“What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?: 80 Important Life Lessons The Universe Is Trying To Share With You” stems from a blog that Albrecht has been writing since 2015. The Adam Albrecht Blog is a blog about self improvement, entrepreneurship, creativity, advertising and getting the most out of your time on Earth, according to the site.
Albrecht began his blog because he wanted to share his experience of starting his own business. Albrecht is the founder and CEO of the advertising and idea agency, The Weaponry.
“I realized it’s so much of an entrepreneurial adventure as a life adventure, learning about yourself and what risks you’re willing to take and what goals you set and how you achieve them,” he said.
Eventually Albrecht began to share things beyond business.
Albrecht said he has almost 700 posts and his blog has been read in over 120 countries.
Eventually, people kept telling him to write a book. Albrecht said he originally didn’t have time to write a book, but he kept that idea in the back of his head.
When everything shut down in March 2020, Albrecht wanted to focus on the positive and kept writing his blog. He said people kept reaching out telling him that his positivity is what they needed during that time. Since he had a bit more free time, Albrecht felt that maybe this was a sign to write a book. By his birthday on Memorial Day in 2020, he had a 50,000-word manuscript.
Albrecht’s book is inspired by a work trip he took to India in 2018. He visited a company that he said started with 50 employees and increased to 5,000 in 12 years.
As he toured the campus, he noticed posters featuring the founding brother’s grandfather, highlighting his core values.
“And I thought, what are mine?” Albrecht said. “This guy’s beliefs handed down to his grandkids allowed them, inspired them, to do all that they’ve done here. What are my values and beliefs that would allow my children or grandchildren to have this kind of amazing success?”
So Albrecht began thinking and collecting his beliefs about life, friendships, parenting and business.
“I wanted everyone who reads this to learn a little, to laugh a little and to lift a little,” Albrecht said.
Albrecht referenced a few chapters that he thought were especially important, including Chapter 17, “Kick Start Your Day With A Smile.”
“Every day, the first thing I do when my eyes open up is I put a big smile on my face and it prepares me for the day,” Albrecht said. “And it says that today is going to be good and I’m ready and I start the day happy.”
Albrecht considers himself to be a positive guy but said he had to work at it.
“The story of your life is the story that you’re telling yourself in your head and if you tell yourself a better story in your head, better things are going to happen to you,” he said. “In this book, there are simple tips and tricks like starting each day with a smile that allow you to meet the world in an advantageous position.”
For those who may not be as positive, he recommended readers take a look at Chapter 22, “Fill Your Attitude With Helium.”
“What this says is that life is hard. Life is hard and lots of bad things happen all of the time … Everyone deals with garbage and it’s really a matter of your mindset and how you approach the bad things and the setbacks that make all the difference,” he said. Albrecht said developing a helium attitude means that regardless of what happens, your attitude is going to rise above the current circumstances and lift you up as well.
To purchase “What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?: 80 Important Life Lessons The Universe Is Trying To Share With You,” visit https://amzn.to/347dUM2. To view Albrecht’s blog, visit adamalbrecht.blog.