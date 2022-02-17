CEDARBURG - Ah, Wisconsin. If you don’t like today’s weather, be assured it will be a totally different day tomorrow, as well as this weekend!
While the weather pundits can’t predict this weekend’s Winter Festival weather, planning and registration of events for the annual Cedarburg Winter Festival are well underway.
The two-day festival, themed “The World of Dr. Seuss” and hosted by Crystal Sponsor Commerce State Bank, takes place Saturday and Sunday throughout downtown Cedarburg.
“We’re hoping for a bit of snow,” said Festivals Executive Director Patrick Curran.
The winter festival is Curran’s first in his new position.
“We’d like nice weather for the festival, but hope it’s colder beforehand,” he said.
One of the major draws, the Costumed Bed Races on Ice, takes place on the mill pond on Cedar Creek. Curran said they need 9 inches of ice on the creek for the safety of the bed racers.
“We started checking two weeks beforehand. A few more cold snaps would be perfect," he said. “We’re just hoping for a good turnout, and that attendees enjoy the festival and support Cedarburg’s merchants.”
If, heaven forbid, it’s so warm the creek is unsafe for competition, the races will be held on Riveredge Drive, just east of the Boy Scout House.
Saturday events
Golfers will tee off at 9 a.m. for the 35th annual Cedarburg Lions Cedar IceBurg Open charity golf tournament.
Other Saturday events will include the Ice Sculpting Contest, open to adults and family/youth or group teams. Sculptures following this year’s theme will line both sides of Washington Avenue. The contest begins at 8:30 a.m., with judging beginning at 2 p.m. Camel rides and a petting zoo will fill the Community Center parking lot. Rides are $10.
Judging for the Individual Chili Contest, which is open to all chili cooking individuals, begins at 11 a.m. Local “celebrities” will choose first-, second- and third-place winners. The Restaurant Chili Contest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the last spoonful is eaten. The public will decide whose entry is best.
The Winter Festival Grand Parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Weil Pump parking lot at Hanover Avenue and Western Road. Individuals and businesses will be dressed in the Dr. Seuss theme. Following the parade, the costumed bed races will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Mill Pond at Riveredge Drive.
The Cool Brew Seussville takes place Saturday evening. The event will feature beer tasting and appetizers from local restaurants. Costumes are encouraged; there will be prizes for contestants who come dressed for the theme, The World of Dr. Seuss. There will also be minute-to-win-it games and pop-up raffles.
Cost is $20 per person/$25 per couple in advance, or $25 in person/$40 per couple at the door.
Sunday events
The Dog Weight Pull Contest, sponsored by Fromm Family Pet Food and coordinated by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, will be held Sunday in the Community Center parking lot. Weigh-ins will be taking from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The pull starts at 10 a.m., with the last round held no later than 3:15 p.m.
Tailwaggers 911 will host a Puppy Kissing Booth, which will feature several of their adoptable dogs. The booth, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be located next to the Dog Weight Pull Contest in the Community Center parking lot, Fest-goers can meet and enjoy - and smooch, at a suggested donation of $1 a kiss! - rescue dogs, all of whom are available to be adopted to approved adopters.
Both days
The Cedarburg Friends of the Library will host a Love to Read Book Sale at the library, W52N589 Hanover Ave. Cost for everything in the sale is $1 per item. The sale runs through Saturday during regular library hours. Festival hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Cedarburg History Museum and Visitor’s Center will be open to share Cedarburg’s bountiful history. Sledding at Stephen Fischer Park and family skating in Cedar Creek Park at the Skate Run will be available, depending on the weather. Stores along Washington Avenue will be open throughout the festival.
For information or event registration information, visit www.cedarburgfestival.org.
Joe Fazio, CEO of sponsor Commerce State Bank, said this is an important event after the pandemic caused the cancellation of so many earlier festivals.
“It is the right time to step up and sponsor the festivals, which have become an iconic traditions here in Cedarburg,” Fazio said. “We believe in preserving and enhancing the important events that make up quality of life.”