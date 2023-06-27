There are many reasons for gardening. Some gardeners are plant collectors. I have been accused of that, though I do not specialize in one specific type of plant. My 1,200 different plants consist of trees, shrubs, conifers and herbaceous perennials.
However, I know gardeners who collect hostas, roses, conifers or other types of plants. It is not unheard of for a hosta collector to have over 3,000 different cultivars. This makes my collection of about 260 seem rather amateurish!
The four gardens on this year’s Cedarburg Women’s Club Garden Walk each demonstrate unique reasons for gardening. The DeBoer garden in Cedarburg is designed to attract butterflies. It boasts seven varieties of native milkweeds and many wildflowers.
The Felmer garden in Saukville is a restoration in progress, both for the 1846 farmstead and the garden. Heirloom plants will take you back in time. The Krimmel garden in Cedarburg demonstrates unique ways to solve landscape problems. See how they created privacy on a busy street and solved a drainage issue.
Maryann Clark’s garden in Thiensville is a peaceful, tranquil respite. From the street it looks like an ordinary urban yard with boxwood hedges and a specimen ornamental crabapple, underplanted with hostas. Two magnificent specimens of Hosta montana “Aureomarginata” will no doubt grab your attention.
Walk around to the back, though, and your mind will be transformed in the quiet secluded space. Arborvitae, hemlocks and fences, built by her late husband, create privacy for the spacious patio and fashion a backdrop for herbaceous perennials and shrubs.
I was also impressed with a mature specimen of bird’s nest spruce that welcomed me into the deck area. Wildflowers, such as Virginia bluebells and mayapples, dominate in early spring, later giving way to flowering perennials. Many of these are located beneath a broad spreading Amur maple (Acer ginnala) that is planted next to the deck. A mass planting of ostrich ferns serve as a backdrop for the perennials.
Maryann started gardening on a small scale about 25 years ago and, as many gardeners do, became addicted to the soil and flora. She gathered inspiration from her grandmother, who was an avid gardener, but now shares ideas and plants with fellow gardeners.
Frequent visits to garden centers also give her ideas and, as we have all done, spontaneous purchases. Some of her favorite plants are hostas, daylilies, beebalm (Monarda), hydrangeas and Shasta daisies. A recent purchase of cutleaf golden elderberry is another preference and serves as a beacon of brightness as you look off the patio.
Her garden is a texture and shades of green garden, but she creates other pops of color with pots of annuals dispersed through the yard.
Visiting other gardens gives me ideas for my own garden. Sometimes it is a specific plant or use for a plant, while other times it is a gardening idea. No doubt visiting the four gardens on the Cedarburg Garden Walk will do the same for you. Be sure to talk with the garden owners and other visitors to find out first hand their reasons for gardening and how they solve landscape problems.
Then complete your day with a visit to the Cedarburg Art Museum and enjoy a glass of bubbly in the outdoor garden. You will be transformed into a state of tranquility and enhanced imagination.
The Cedarburg Woman’s Club Garden Walk is July 15 and 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Piggly Wiggly in Cedarburg and Mequon, Cornerstone Community Bank in Grafton and Heyden’s Garden Center, Highway 60, Cedarburg.
Cedarburg resident Glenn Herold was professor of horticulture at Illinois Central College, East Peoria, IL from 1979 to 2011. He earned his BS in biology and MS in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Currently he holds memberships in the Midwest Regional Hosta Society, American Hosta Society, American Conifer Society, The Maple Society, Wisconsin Woody Plant Society, and Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society. Anyone with questions or comments, can email Glenn at PlantmanGlenn@gmail.com.
