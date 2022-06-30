The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be shutting down WIS 33 at Ozaukee County I Tuesday morning July 5th. The work is part of the ongoing project along WIS 33 just west of Saukville. The closure will allow for the construction of a single lane roundabout at this intersection. The intersection has seen several fatal crashes leading to the redesign of the intersection.
The work will take begin Tuesday morning and is expected to be complete in late summer. Traffic will be diverted around the full closure of the highway.
Detour route:
• From the west- County Y to County NN to WIS 60.
• From the east- County O to WIS 60 to County NN to County Y.
• From the south- WIS 60 to County O
• From the north- County O to WIS 60
Access to local businesses will be from the detour routes. Advance signage will direct motorists around the construction zone.
For project information and updates: WIS 33 and County I Roundabout – Ozaukee County (511wi.gov)
For more information regarding southeast region traffic impacts, transportation news and project updates:
• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTsoutheast
• Visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/