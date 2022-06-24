Intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Cedarburg Friday morning, according to Cedarburg police.
Police and Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded at approximately 7:37 a.m. to the accident which occurred at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the city of Cedarburg.
Initial investigation determined that a northbound vehicle on Saint John Avenue driven by an 84-year-old male drove into the path of a westbound pickup truck traveling on Bridge Road causing significant damage to the northbound vehicle, according to a press release. An 82-year-old female passenger of the northbound vehicle succumbed to her injuries that she sustained in the accident.
The Cedarburg Police and Fire Departments were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Cedarburg Auxiliary Police, Thiensville and Grafton Fire Department paramedic units.
The traffic crash is being reconstructed by the Ozaukee County reconstruction team and is still under investigation.