CEDARBURG - It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend - her veterinarian - whose home burned, asking if there was anything said could do.
Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire brought Johnson’s town of Cedarburg home to the ground Monday. And while one of Johnson’s dogs got out of the home safely, the other is still missing. Johnson is just hoping that Roxie got out and is simply on the run.
“Someone said they saw her, so I am holding up hope,” Johnson said.
The home at 2401 Covered Bridge Road, was built in the 1800s. Johnson’s grandfather lived in it for years and her father eventually gave it to Johnson.
The call for the fire came in around 2 p.m. Monday, said Cedarburg Chief Jeff Vahsholtz. Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene at the home.
Vahsholtz reported seeing smoke from as far away as 5 Corners. By the time he arrived, the entire structure was involved in fire.
“The wind was probably 35 mph driving the fire through the house,” Vahsholtz said. “It collapsed while we were there.”
He called for a MABAS Box 3, asking for mutual aid from an estimated 10 fire departments. Specifically, truck tenders are needed from as many departments as possible to haul water from area ponds and cisterns to the home, as there are no hydrants in the town. Water sources are situated so that the trucks never have to back up, but simply keep moving forward, Vahsholtz said.
Johnson said she was at work stocking shelves at the soon-to-open Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Grafton when she learned of the fire. She said the fire trucks were operating in a continual cycle of tenders bringing in water.
“I’m so appreciative of all the departments that were there,” said Johnson, who also works at the Prime Minister in Thiensville. “They were very good. I just want to say thank you to them.”
Just four days earlier, firefighters were at a house fire further south on Covered Bridge Road. The fire, which caused extensive damage in the back and second floor of the home, was believed to have started in the chimney.
Johnson said firefighters told her they think the fire started in the basement. She said there isn’t much down there - a washer, but no dryer.
She is staying with her mother now, but said she only has the clothes that people have given her.
“People told me to leave some clothes outside (so the missing dog can smell them and return home), but I have no clothes. They were all in the house,” Johnson said. “I think I am going to live a little simple for a while.”
The home was insured.
No GoFundMe or other fundraiser has been set up for Johnson, but she said the Red Cross is helping her and friends have been giving her clothes and even a toothbrush and toothpaste.
The dog that escaped the home, Otis, has injuries to his paw from a cut as well as chemicals on the ground, Johnson said.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Roxie, a bulldog-pitbull mix, is asked to call Johnson at 414-213-0240.
“She is very sweet,” Johnson said.