Residents residing in the Fox Point-Bayside School District will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Voting "Yes" is a vote in support of maintaining the current residential tax increase that was first approved for July 2019-June 2023. A "No" vote brings the operational budget starting in the 2023-2024 school year down by $3.1 million or a loss of 21% of the budget.
Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Villages of Fox Point and Bayside, Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3.1 million per year for non-recurring purposes for the 2023- 2024 school year through the 2026-2027 school year, in order to maintain and support instructional programs, services, and class sizes?