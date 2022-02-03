Wrong-way semi causes accident on I-43 off-ramp

PORT WASHINGTON — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday of a semi-tractor trailer facing the wrong direction on the Interstate 43 northbound off-ramp to Highway in the town of Port Washington.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2016 Freightliner semi had traveled southbound from Highway H onto the I-43 northbound off-ramp, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The semi attempted to correct itself by conducting a U-turn to travel northbound on I-43. In doing so, a 2020 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound on I-43 struck the semi’s trailer, causing disabling damage to both vehicles and blocking both northbound lanes of I-43, according to the press release.
The semi was driven by a 42-year-old Milwaukee male. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.
The Silverado was driven by a 51-year-old male from Cleveland, Wis. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center Hospital in the village of Grafton.
Northbound traffic was diverted onto Highway H for almost two hours while the vehicles were being removed from the scene.
The Port Washington Fire Department and Lanser Garage & Towing assisted with the incident.
The operator of the semi was issued citations for reckless driving, operating the wrong way on a highway and charged with felony, second degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This marks the second incident involving a semi on I-43 in less than a week. On Sunday, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a semi into the county after the the company that owned the truck said they could not reach the driver.
Deputies tried to stop the truck near the Marquette Interchange in Milwaukee, but the driver continued north, even after Bayside police damaged two of its tires with stop sticks.
The driver was eventually detained near Bonniwell Road after Grafton police used stop sticks and deflated more tires. The driver, who was traveling at speeds of between 5 and 10 mph, also sideswiped another vehicle.