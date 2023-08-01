CEDARBURG — If you love the State Fair’s Sporkies food competition, now there’s a chance to try something similar at the local level.
When the Ozaukee County Fair opens Wednesday, organizers will launch its own version with the Taste of the Ozaukee County Fair. Taste of the Ozaukee County Fair will feature cuisine from an assortment of vendors who have submitted entries in two separate categories: sweet and savory, according to Jamie Nevins, a member of the Board of Directors for the Ozaukee County Fair.
Members of the public will be able to purchase the food items and vote for their favorite. The winner of Taste of the Ozaukee County Fair will receive a plaque from the Ozaukee County Fair, and patrons who vote for the winning fare will be entered to win a $25 Visa Gift Card.
The promotion plays to the enthusiasm fairgoers have for the great variety of foods available at these kinds of festivals, Nevins said.
As of last week, the following vendors will be participating:
Savory
- Paizi’s Concessions — lamb and beef gyro
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds — grilled cheese sandwich
- Monticello Tent — ribeye sandwich
Sweet
- Flips Mini Donuts
- Something Sweet — fresh squeezed lemonade
- Jandy’s Base Camp — Sweet Sophia sweet waffle
- Farm Bureau — Creamy Pig Custard
- 4-H Clover Cafe — cream puff
“Everyone loves the Sporkies at State Fair, which is a little different because it’s voted on beforehand,” Nevins said, also noting that the Sporkies competition is decided by a panel of celebrity judges who often have some sort of culinary background.
With Taste of the Ozaukee County Fair, it’s the public who gets to decide their favorite.
“We may have someone who says they have the best gyro. It’s up to (the fairgoer) if you want to try it or not, but if you do try and you think it’s one of the best savory items at the fair, you can purchase the food, go on our website and vote for it,” she said. “I think we have some residents in our area with pretty good palates who will be able to help us pick the best.”
Patrons will be able to access the voting online by scanning a QR code that will be located near each participating food vendor.
“We’re going to try to go a little bit more digital this year with the fair in general,” Nevins said, adding that QR codes will also offer information for daily events at various locations throughout the grounds.
People can also vote by going to www.ozaukeecountyfair.com/tastefair.