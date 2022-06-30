‘You don’t prepare your child for a stroke’

PORT WASHINGTON — May 17, 2021 was supposed to be a night of celebration at the Jerdee household.
Earlier that day, Sarah Jerdee had received a promotion at her job in the West Bend office of Conley Media. So that evening, Jerdee and her three kids grabbed takeout for dinner, pulled out the Monopoly board and looked forward to an evening of fun and relaxation.
But Jerdee’s oldest child, Nolan, who was then 15 years old, began to experience a headache as the family sat down to dinner. When the meal was finished, it seemed to have gotten worse. Jerdee gave him Tylenol, told him to lie down and went to get him some water, thinking he might be dehydrated.
But as soon as she turned away from her son to fetch the water, she heard him try to speak. His speech was slurred. As she turned back toward him, he began to slide off the couch. She ran over to catch him, crying out his name.
“It felt like someone took one of those big crochet needles and stabbed it straight through my brain,” Nolan said.
Nolan was rushed from his family’s Port Washington home by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, where medical personnel could clearly identify a massive clot in his neck that was blocking blood flow to his brain. He was taken by Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital, and it was quickly determined that emergency brain surgery would have to be performed next door at Froedtert.
Doctors eventually informed Jerdee and her ex-husband and Nolan’s father, Paul, that their son had suffered three separate ischemic strokes. Nolan remained in a medically induced coma until May 19, and doctors were not able to predict the extent of the damage to the three areas of his brain that had been affected.
“Everything was kind of a big question mark until they woke him up (from the coma),” Jerdee said. “They can’t tell you what to expect. The brain is so mysterious. I just kept saying, ‘I just want him to be Nolan.’” She wanted him to be the same Nolan who has always been known by friends, family and teachers for his big heart and thoughtful personality. She wanted him to be the same Nolan who, in the emergency room at Aurora, kept reassuring her that he “wasn’t leaving her” and apologizing to nurses for any inconvenience to them.
“I said, ‘We’ll deal with whatever else is going to be — I just want him to be my Nolan,’” Sarah Jerdee said. “And he was. The first thing he said was,‘Hi Mom.’” “My brain was just so confused,” Nolan remembered. “All I could really do was move my right arm and right leg.”
Pediatric strokes are rare, but it does happen at a rate of three to 25 per 100,000 children and most commonly in newborns, according to research published in 2019 by Stroke, a peer-reviewed medical journal published on behalf of the American Heart Association.
About half of those patients have a previously identified risk factor — unlike Nolan, who had been the picture of health for the first 15 years of his life.
“You prepare your children for things you think they need to be prepared for,” Jerdee said. “You don’t prepare your child for a stroke.”
Extensive medical testing eventually revealed the cause of Nolan’s strokes: an elevated level of lipoprotein (a), a particle in the blood which carries cholesterol. This elevated level of Lp(a) is a genetically inherited risk factor for stroke, heart attack and aortic stenosis.
“It makes your blood cells too sticky, and you’ll clot for no reason,” Jerdee said. “They told us Nolan could have lived his whole life without having a stroke, or he could have had a stroke when he was five months old. He could have had a thousand clots in his lifetime and already passed them and never knew it.” About one in five people have high levels of Lp(a) (greater than 50 mg/dL), according to the Family Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to advocacy, research and education surrounding genetic heart diseases. It was eventually determined that Nolan had inherited the elevated Lp(a) from Jerdee herself, and because of his stroke, dozens of members of his maternal family were tested for the same condition. Over 25 of Jerdee’s immediate relatives, including Nolan’s sister Lidia and his grandfather, discovered that they had high levels of Lp(a). They can now work with their healthcare providers to take preventative action.
“We told Nolan, you’re our hero,” said Jerdee. “No one ever would have tested for this, no one ever would have looked for this. Who knows how many lives you saved? My cousin was pregnant when we found out what Nolan had. She got tested, and she has the highest number in the family, and was already more likely to have blood clots or a stroke because she was pregnant. He might have saved her and her son’s life.”
Today, after a year of twice-weekly physical and occupational therapy, Nolan has regained much of his ability to move, function and communicate. He still walks with a cane and is working on building strength in his hands and left ankle, but he is making progress all the time and recently completed his sophomore year at Port Washington High School with a level of success that surprised everyone. “He’s done so well,” said Jerdee.
“I have to thank my mom and siblings and my friends for being there by my side,” said Nolan. “If it weren’t for them, I probably would have just given up a long time ago.”
And best of all, he’s still Nolan — the boy who won’t hesitate to wrap his arms around his mother as she tearfully recounts the day she almost lost him.
“He was always just positive and had a smile on his face, just brave and upbeat. That’s the only reason I’ve maintained any level of sanity,” said Jerdee.
This year, May 17 wasn’t a day of fear and panic for the Jerdee family. Instead, it was a day of celebration. Jerdee booked a trip to a waterpark, pulled her kids from school and spent the day having fun and giving thanks.
“Life could be a lot different right now,” she said. “We just appreciate and remind ourselves how strong we are.”