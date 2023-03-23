KENOSHA — The Mequon man accused of murder in Kenosha County was found guilty Wednesday.
Zachariah Anderson, 42, was found guilty of all four criminal counts against him after being charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. in May 2020. Gutierrez's body has never been found.
Anderson’s new trial got underway Feb. 28 after a mistrial was declared nearly a year ago due to issues with a witness’ statements.
According to online court records, those who took the stand during the past few weeks included several Kenosha Police officers and detectives, Anderson’s daughter and ex-girlfriend and Gutierrez’s mother. Anderson, however, did not testify.
His sentence hearing is scheduled for May 16.
According to the criminal complaint against Anderson, Gutierrez's girlfriend told police that she went to Gutierrez's apartment on May 19, 2020 after not hearing from him for two days. When she went in, she found furniture had been moved around, an area rug missing and what appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture. Gutierrez was nowhere to be found.
It was apparent that a struggle occurred and a person was severely injured; the criminal complaint said that the scene indicated that someone had been struck several times.
Gutierrez’s cell phone, identification and credit cards were discovered in the rear of his freezer.
The girlfriend told officers she had concerns about Anderson, relaying several incidents where Anderson had been tracking her whereabouts and showing up to her location. She and Anderson have three children together.
Examinations of Anderson's laptop and phone revealed a folder that contained photos of Gutierrez, screenshots of information about him, photos of his business information and his home address, as well as showing that Anderson was in Kenosha a few days before the murder and had accessed driving directions to Gutierrez's apartment, according to the complaint.
The complaint says that DNA matching Gutierrez’s was found in the back of Anderson’s van and that two different burn pits — one in Anderson's backyard on Highland Road - contained remnants of Anderson's clothes and shoes. A cadaver dog was also alerted on both burn pits.