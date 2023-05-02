1st Lt. Roy Coulson Harms, 26
Roy C. Harms, age 26, of Grafton, was killed on Sunday, August 1, 1943 in the attack on the Ploesti oil fields of Romania in WWII. Harms was the pilot of a B-24 bomber and, along with eight of his crew, was killed when their aircraft was shot down. Harms was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Purple Heart as well as other medals.
Born on August 24, 1916 he was the son of Benjamin and Jennie Coulson Harms of Grafton and the brother of Virginia (Ulric Horton), Naomi (Robert Robinson), Eva (John Gerholt) and Laura (Myron Murphy). He graduated from Grafton High School in 1934 and was Grafton’s first Eagle Scout. He shares the name of the Rose-Harms Legion Post #355 with WWI soldier CPL Fred Rose. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
After almost eighty years, the remains of Lt. Harms have recently been identified and will return to Grafton for burial on Saturday, May 6, at the Woodlawn Cemetery on 3rd Ave. in Grafton. He will be interred with his parents at a Noon ceremony with full military honors.
The public is invited to stand in silence along North St. between 12th and 3rd Avenues at 11:15 to pay their respects to this local hero. All are welcome to follow the procession to the cemetery to witness the graveside committal and military honors.
The family would like to thank the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for their many years of tireless work to identify Lt. Harms’s remains. They also thank Mueller Funeral Home for their caring attention to detail in planning his return.
Condolences can be sent to the family at https://bit.ly/3Hp384c.