Aidan McNerney, 17
Aidan McNerney of Fredonia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was 17 years old.
Aidan was born in Mequon on May 19, 2005, son of Michael and Catherine (nee Serchen) McNerney. Aidan grew up in Fredonia along with his two brothers. He completed his early schooling at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton and had recently graduated from OCHS in Mequon, an alternative school that is part of Northern Ozaukee School District.
Keenly interested in the world around him, Aidan loved being outside. He enjoyed skateboarding, going for walks in the woods, and fishing Ñ especially on Random Lake near his grandparents’ home. Aidan liked the challenge of mushroom hunting and did extensive research on different types he might find on his walks. Recently he had taken up running.
Aidan was an amazing cook and was always interested in attempting new recipes and fine-tuning his skills. He loved gaming, playing on the computer, drawing, playing his guitar, and talking on the phone with his friends. Aidan also held a deep love of animals and had a special bond with his dog, Thor.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Catherine (Ross Otto) McNerney of Random Lake; father, Michael (Calie) McNerney of Fredonia; brothers Ian and Ryan; step-siblings Emmy and Klaus; and siblings-of-the-heart Alex and Taylor Miller-Otto. He is further survived by grandparents Ed and Colleen Serchen of Random Lake, Kristine (Jim) Lindsay of Grafton, Mike McNerney of Missouri and Deb and John Knickerbocker of Shawano. Other survivors include his aunts and uncles: Carrie (Angie Piehl) Kim, Robert (Kristen Cronin) Serchen, Shannon (Dan) Deacon, Lisa (Chris) Calabrese, Trish (Dick) Thomas, Sean McNerney, Shane (Kristen) McNerney and Andrea Knickerbocker, numerous cousins, other family and friends. Aidan was preceded in death by his aunt Bridget Lindsay and uncle Thomas Knickerbocker.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. Pastor Luke Anderson will preside. The family will greet visitors at the church on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until services begin at 5:30 p.m.
