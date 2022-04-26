Alan Anderson, 67
Alan (Al) Anderson of Grafton, a beloved child of God, faithful husband, devoted dad, treasured Papa and friend to all, was ushered into heaven with his loving family by his side on April 18, 2022, at the age of 67. Al was a warrior and valiantly fought pancreatic cancer since July of 2018. Though Al left us much sooner than anyone was prepared, he leaves behind a legacy of love.
Al was born in Stambaugh on Easter Sunday, April 10, 1955. He graduated from West Iron County High School in 1973, and went on to college at Michigan Tech University where he played football while pursuing a degree in engineering. Following college graduation, Al dedicated 44 years of service to Johnson Controls as an electrical engineer. He married the love of his life, Kim Haydon, and together they just celebrated 45 years of marriage. Al joyfully embraced two more loves into his life with the birth of his daughters, Nikki and Missi. Al was the BEST Papa to his two beautiful grandchildren, Haydon (11) and Anika (“almost 8”). Al’s parents, Elmer and Dorothy; brother Mark; father-in-law, Bob Haydon; daughter, Missi; and grandchildren, Terese and Peyton rejoiced with him as he entered into his new eternal life.
Al is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Nikki; her husband, Scott Creighton; grandchildren, Haydon and Anika (Ani); brother Michael (Jeanne); sister, Kathy Haydon; sister-in-law, Cheryl Anderson; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. In early adulthood, Al followed in his father’s footsteps playing baseball. Subsequently, Al went on to discover his true sporting passion ... golf. He was a natural athlete, and was never at a loss to talk sports. But Al’s true passion was taking care of his family and living out his faith in Jesus Christ.
Al let his light shine wherever he went; it was rare to see Al without a smile on his face and a spring in his step, even in difficult times. He was an example to all who loved him and an inspiration with his faith walk. The world will not be the same without Al. Al’s life was an example of Christian love, strong faith, gentle kindness, humbleness, joy and immeasurable love for his family that will live on in our hearts forever. As his daughter Nikki says, “My dad was simply the best!” and all who knew Al would simply agree! We trust that Jesus is holding him in his arms whispering, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Memorial services will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 13460 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon, with memorial visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Medical College of Wisconsin, We Care... (please memo for - Pancreatic Cancer Research) Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
