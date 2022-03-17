Alfred H. Mickel, 83
Alfred “Fred” Horst Mickel of Hudson, FL, formerly of Grafton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 26. He was the loving father of Doris (Dick) Stephens, Fred, and his late daughter Karin. He was the proud grandfather of Collin Stephens, Noah Mickel and Sam Mickel. Fred was preceded in death by Hilma nee Zeller, his beloved wife of more than 54 years.
Fred was born June 17, 1938 in Eibau, Germany. In 1957 he immigrated to the United States, settling in Wisconsin in 1959 where he met his wife in Milwaukee. In 1970 they built a house in Grafton where they lived until they retired in 2001 and built their retirement home in Florida. Fred was a journeyman baker, studied as a tool and die maker, and was later employed at Badger Meter for 37 years until he retired. He was a proud member of the Aurora Lodge Masonic Temple in Whitefish Bay.
Fred enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, swimming, warm weather and traveling with his wife, and celebrating the many accomplishments of his grandsons. He was proud of his heritage, truly enjoyed conversation, and his stories and history lessons will be missed by so many. We are thankful for the friends he made during his Florida retirement. We take comfort in knowing that he has rejoined the love of his life and those who have passed before him.