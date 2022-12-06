Alice C. Frenz, 99
Alice C. Frenz (nee Ernst) of Germantown lived fully to the venerable age of 99 years. She died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 28 in Milwaukee County.
She was born March 17, 1923, to Lorenz and Lydia Ernst at their Freistadt farmhouse, delivered by the family doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh in a snowstorm.
She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt, where she was an active lifelong member, especially in Ladies Aid and Freistadt Historical Society.
She married the late Wilbert A. Frenz Aug. 5, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran. They lived their married life in Germantown and had seven children that lived beyond infancy.
Since childhood, Alice was fascinated with genealogy, an interest she picked up from her father. That lifelong passion eventually led to her writing and publishing The Ernst Book in 2013. In addition to family stories dating back to 1699, an appendix listed over 2,000 people in her 4th great-grandfather Johann Ernst’s genealogy.
After her husband’s early death in 1981, Alice traveled extensively, often visiting her far-flung children. In the last few years, she remained at home in Germantown but was in regular contact with her family through a picture phone that allowed face-to-face conversations.
She will be buried the 7th of December at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Freistadt, with a private graveside observance. A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity on March 17, 2023, at 4 p.m.
Alice is survived by children Bertram (Sharon) of Mission, TX, Byron (Janet) of Madison, Jerome (Sally) of West Palm Beach, FL, Janice McLaren (Wick) of St. George, UT, Everett (Elizabeth) of Whitefish Bay, Vivian Pershing (Keith) of Lakewood, CO, and Elliott (Kathy) of Bloomington, MN.
She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and a brother, John (Marie) Ernst.
