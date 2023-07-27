Alice Jane McCormick, 99
Alice Jane McCormick (nee Grunwald) of Cedarburg, passed away on July 25, 2023 at the age of 99 years & 9 months, at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg. She now joins her beloved husband, John “Jack” in Heaven, along with their son, Randall.
Alice’s devotion to her husband and family includes her strong faith to the Lord. You could always hear mom say “Love you to pieces” when saying goodbye from the oldest to the youngest.
Alice was born to the late William and the late Rose (nee Mech) Grunwald on October 12, 1923. She grew up in Milwaukee and met her future husband, John “Jack” McCormick at school in 1937 when he was 15 and she was 14. They were married January 9, 1943 after John enlisted to serve in WWII for five years. They were married for 57 years when John passed in 2000.
Alice was very strong willed and living through the Depression, she found a way to utilize everything she had. Her and Jack both instilled a work ethic in all of their children and grandchildren which was led by example of very hard working individuals.
Alice was a devoted mother of seven children and raised them all in the Lutheran faith. Her and her family attended several different Lutheran churches with the most recent being St. Peter-Immanuel in Milwaukee. She made sure her children all attended parochial schooling from kindergarten to eighth grade which included all school activities. Once the children were all grown, they moved to their lake home on Okauchee Lake until finally settling in Grafton, where they continued in their faith by joining St. Paul Lutheran Church. After Jack passed, Alice was very active in church through bible study and by joining the quilters which donated many quilts to be sent overseas to help the needy.
Alice is survived by her children: John W. “Jack” (Rose), James A. (Linda), Ronald K. (Rose Marie), Maureen A. (Daniel) Sacho, Thomas W. (Laurie) and Mark D. (Connie); grandchildren: Bonnie & Kerry, Ryan, Kelly & Kyle, Kenneth & Rebecca, Christopher & Adam, Richard, Aaron & Heather and Matthew; She is further survived by 27 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. Interment will take place on Saturday, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, immediately following the service. A visitation will be held, on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM. Following the burial a luncheon will be held at Flannery’s at Fire Ridge Golf Club, 2241 County Rd W, Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tunnel to Towers Foundation are appreciated. Alice felt very strongly about supporting the military. To send online condolences to the family, or to sign the guestbook online please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.