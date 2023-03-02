Allan D. Gauthier, 86
Mr. Allan Gauthier, of Port Washington, formerly of Grafton, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was 86 years old.
Allan was born in Iron Mountain, MI, on September 7, 1936, son of Lawrence and Lillian (nee Thibault) Gauthier. He attended Kingsford High School and graduated with the class of 1955. After high school, Allan enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in Germany for over 3 years. He was honorably discharged as an Airman first class (A1C) in September of 1959. After his discharge, Allan began college at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in education. He later went on to obtain his master’s degree in history.
On December 18, 1965, he married the love of his life, Nancy Schmitt at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Wauwatosa.
Allan taught International Baccalaureate Global History at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee for 26 years. While at Rufus King, he began grading for the International Baccalaureate, and continued after his retirement. Allan was also the golf coach at Rufus King for many years.
Allan was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Grafton and the Rose Harms American Legion Post. He enjoyed hunting with a close group of friends in the Dakotas, fishing Lake Erie, carpentry, playing golf in area golf leagues, reading, and working in his yard.
Allan is survived by his wife Nancy of Port Washington, his four children: Anne (William) Macholl of West Bend, John (Mercedes Ward) of Salt Lake City, UT, Joseph (Carol) of Port Washington, and Michael of Milwaukee. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Travis, Salvator, Jacob, and Nicholas, one great-grandchild Kinsley, one brother Gerald (Carol) Gauthier, his sister Germain Bettiga, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Gauthier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.