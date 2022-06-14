Allen G. Bruederle, 78
Allen George Bruederle of Arbor Vitae, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born to Allen and Helen (Armbruster) Bruederle on September 11, 1943, in Port Washington.
Allen worked as a master electrician for many years, and when he wasn’t working, he was involved in his community. He volunteered with the Cedarburg Fire Department and happily devoted his time there. He also loved to help at races at The Milwaukee Mile and events at Cedarburg Fireman’s Park like the County Fair and Maxwell Street Days. During retirement, Allen mastered Sudoku and enjoyed time with his children and morning coffee with friends.
Allen is survived by a host of family and friends who miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Helen.
Allen will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery in Mequon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.