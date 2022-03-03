Alvin R. Giese, 83
Alvin R. Giese of Grafton died peacefully February 26, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born on September 23, 1938 to Carl and Emma (nee Minkel) Giese. He married Lois Fredrich on July 18, 1959. He was a 50-year member of the Grafton Fire Department. In his younger years, he played baseball and bowled.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter Sheri Schecher; brother Elroy (Linda) Giese; grandchildren, Matthew (Meghan) Giese, Jordan Schmitz, Nicole (Greg) Nickel and Morgan (Aaron) Schwanz; and great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Maralyn Giese, Reagan and Aubrey Schmitz, Miles Nickel, Aaron, Rosalee and Daisy Schwanz. He is further survived by brothers-in-law, Henry Mueller, Roger Barsch and Chuck Meunier; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Dave) Bonomo, Audrey Fredrich, Teri Fredrich and Beth (Randy) Martin; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death his son Rick Giese; parents, Carl and Emma Giese; sisters, Lorraine Mueller and Carol Barsch; sister-in-law, Jeanette Meunier; sister-in-law Carol (the late Al) Babicky; and father and mother-in-law Gordon and Ruth Fredrich.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church,701 Washington Street in Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.