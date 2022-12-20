Amy Lynn Miller, 40
Amy Lynn Miller of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in a tragic car accident at the age of 40. She was born in Milwaukee on May 19, 1982, graduated from Grafton High School in 2000, and earned her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. During her time in college, she met her best friend and love, Luke Miller, who she married on June 4, 2005. Together they had three adorable children, Madison, Sawyer, and Owen, who not only became the center of her world as a mother, but also her true passion and purpose in life. Her detailed nature, strong personality, and enormous heart created the perfect world for her family to thrive. She was the type of mother that made motherhood look easy, despite the fact that we all know it is not. She was an ultra-communicator who could organize, plan, and fulfill life in a way that you had to see to believe.
Amy loved adventure and loved to travel. It could be a family crusade to catch an iconic view at a national park or simply relaxing at her happy place with a drink on the beach. She was always ready to plan the next adventure with both old friends and new.
She enjoyed helping in the community, volunteering at Parkview Elementary throughout the years, serving on the PTO, and assisted in leading multiple youth clubs. She was always willing to step up.
Amy’s smile could grab you from across a crowded room and her charm could win over your heart. She had an intense drive and passion for life that could outmatch most, and a devotion to her loved ones that will forever be missed.
The memory of Amy will live on and remain in the hearts of her husband, Luke; her children Madison, Sawyer and Owen; parents, Patti and Craig Nettesheim; mother-in-law, Mary Miller; brothers-in-law Scott (Cindy) Miller, Dan (DeAnna) Miller and John (Rita) Miller; stepsiblings Eric (Laura) Nettesheim, Matt (Jenny) Nettesheim, Ryan (Jessica) Nettesheim, and Katie (Steve) Lehman. She is further survived by many other close friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Tom Miller.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for the further education of the children.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.