Anita Misun, 89
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grafton (1193 Lakefield Road) for Anita A. Misun, 89 of Mequon, who passed away on May 16th, 2022. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.), Oak Creek.
Anita was born in Upton, WY, on April 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Norma (nee Richards) Anderson.
Anita received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Denver where she majored in Music Education and minored in Business Administration. She loved music and realized she wanted to pursue a career as a teacher. Her first role as a teacher of middle school and high school children was in Riverton, WY; from there she moved on to a teaching role in Benson, MN, and ultimately to Homestead High School in Mequon. She met Daniel Misun, who she married on June 12, 1965, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon.
for Anita’s passion for music created opportunities for her to be the choral director Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Mequon, and most recently St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. Anita also taught piano lessons her entire career and played the French horn in the Lakeshore Symphonic Band and the Cedarburg Civic Band. Anita enjoyed reading, sudoku, crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, cooking and entertaining.
Anita is survived by her children Michael (Angie) Misun of Grafton and Sara Misun of Orlando, grandchildren James and Stephanie; great-grandchild George; brother-in-law Glenn Schiefelbein; and her beloved sheltie Prince. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Misun.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Ozaukee Humane Society are appreciated.
