Ann C. Martin, 93
Ann C. Martin of Mequon, and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022 at the age of ninety-three. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Honorable Roger F. Martin, for sixty years. She was loving mother of David “DJ” (Kim) Martin of Miromar Lakes, FL, Timothy J. Martin of Bellville, TX, Amy M. Martin of Scottsdale, AZ, and Geoffrey (Anne Swoboda) Martin of West Bend. She was proud grandmother of Christopher M. Martin of Milwaukee, Meghan K. Martin (Daniel) Held of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth A. Martin (Justin) Racinowski of Fox Point, Kevin M. Martin of Santa Fe, NM, Abigail C. Martin (Nathan) Spannbauer of Glendale, Thomas J. Martin of Grafton, Emily M. Martin of Shorewood, and Margaret M. Martin of Duluth, MN. She was cherished great-grandmother of Isabella and Alexandria Martin, Everette Racinowski, Emmeline and Theodore Spannbauer. She is further survived by Deborah Dillon Martin of Milwaukee, Judy Malone of Houston, TX, Nicole Anderson Martin of Glenview, IL and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran.
Ann was born on January 4, 1929, in Boston, MA to Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran. The family moved to Cincinnati, OH and following World War II, she met Roger F. Martin, her high school sweetheart. The two were married on May 20, 1950, and lived in Cincinnati until 1966 when they moved to Glenview, IL. In 1969 they moved to Bethesda, MD before moving to Mequon in 1975. Ann helped Roger run Pope Scientific Inc., a manufacturing plant in Saukville, they purchased in 1984, as the Vice Chairman President. Upon his passing in 2010, Ann became majority owner. Ann and Roger spent their retirement years in both Scottsdale, AZ, and Mequon.
Ann loved to travel, was always elegantly dressed and graceful in everything she did. She loved sharing stories with her grandchildren about her parents and growing up in Boston. Ann was a member of the Milwaukee Country Club, the Milwaukee Club and the Milwaukee Women’s Club. She was a former member of the Republican Founders Club and a volunteer of several local charities.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 8, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 844 N Broadway, corner of Broadway and Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. Private committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ann’s name, may be made to Old St. Mary’s Church, 836 Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Feerick Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 414-962-8383, or visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com.