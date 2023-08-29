Anna Marie Walczak, 91
Of Mequon (nee Czecholinski) Born to Life on September 1, 1931. Born to Eternal Life August 21, 2023 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Walczak for 65 years. Dear mother of Joseph (Belinda), James (Cheryl), Nicholas and the late Steven Walczak. Loving grandma of Frances (Joseph) Sutter and Benjamin (Katie) Walczak. Proud Grandma Anna of Wade and Emmet Walczak. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister Barbara.
Anna was an avid reader and loved her mysteries along with her love of flowers and enjoyed her flowerbeds.
Visitation Wednesday August 30 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. Anna will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery-Mequon following the Mass.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.