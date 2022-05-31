Anne Davidson McNitt, 96
Anne Davidson McNitt died peacefully and gently on May 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Anne was born in Chicago on the first day of September. Anne’s birthday became a special family holiday throughout her life. A day filled with all the things she loved; swimming in a Northwoods lake, reading a good book, playing an after-dinner game with family and often a competitive game of croquet.
She was educated at the University of Chicago Lab School, New Trier High School, Mills College and Northwestern University.
Anne and her sister Barbara spent their summers in Sayner either at Camp Highlands, their grandfather’s camp or as a camper and later counselor at Warwick Woods. It was there that Anne’s love of nature took root. She was an active member of The Nature Conservancy, The Herb Society of America and Master Gardeners.
After her marriage, she moved to Mequon and raised three daughters. Anne enjoyed teaching them to swim, canoe and play tennis. She would later become their Girl Scouts leader with dear friend Marion Nebel. She shared her love of nature with them and numerous neighborhood children at their home on Lake Michigan. She was a founder of the Weyenberg Library and the first 4-year-old kindergarten in Mequon.
Anne was a kind and gentle soul who was curious, imaginative and well read. She was a great fan of British TV and humor, especially John Cleese and “Faulty Towers.” Time spent with her granddaughter, Lissa, and great-granddaughter, Avery, was special. They shared many of the same interests and brought with them Charlie, the big yellow dog. Anne loved Charlie as she had all the other dogs in her life and would often tell Charlie stories.
Anne is survived by daughters: Catherine Davidson, Christine Davidson and Mary Davidson (Karl Nennig); granddaughter, Lissa (Shawn) Smith; great-granddaughter, Avery Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Arthur Cody; sister Barbara Pratt and beloved niece Carol Cunningham.
The family appreciates the wonderful help of caregivers at Home Instead and excellent hospice care through Accent (Seasons) Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s honor to: The Herb Society of America-Wisconsin Unit (W72N904 London Ct., Cedarburg, WI 53012) or Ozaukee-Washington Land Trust (P.O. Box 917, West Bend, WI 53095).