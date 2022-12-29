Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years.
Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Arleen was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt for over 50 years. She was a school teacher for 32 years (lower elementary grades) at Lindenwood in Mequon and Cedarburg public school systems.
Arleen is survived by her brother-in-law, Pastor Oliver Wetzel of Libertyville, IL, and her granddaughters Maria and Nicole of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Wetzel; her brother, Elroy Dietrich; and her children Mary Mohr and Mark Wetzel. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt.
