Arlene C. Giljohann, 87
Arlene C. Giljohann of Stevens Point passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Egg Harbor on January 18, 1935, to Edward and Lilliam Carmody. Arlene married Thomas Giljohann on June 8, 1978 in Milwaukee.
Arlene was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grafton. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the world and had many cherished memories together. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good game of bridge and many other card games.
Arlene is survived by her nephews, Donald Biechler, Darrel Biechler and Greg Sidoff; several great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews as well as great-great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lillian Carmody, in 1965, and her husband, Thomas, in 1994, as well as her sisters, Beaulah, Deloris and Joyce.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Arlene will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Egg Harbor at a later date.
