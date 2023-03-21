Arlene R. Saltzmann, 96
Arlene R. Saltzmann (nee Arnold) of Cedarburg, passed away at the age of 96 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Arlene was born on August 6, 1926, to George and Elizabeth Arnold in Milwaukee Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Robert C. Saltzmann on June 14, 1947. During their marriage they resided in Cedarburg and Land O'Lakes, WI.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bill) Oakes and Jan (John) Chapman, both of Cedarburg and Diane (Michael) Gray of North Carolina. She is further survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and daughter, Nancy Koehler.
Private family services will be held.