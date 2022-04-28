Arlene S. Howell, 86
Arlene S. Howell (nee Lein) of Cedarburg died unexpectedly at Aurora Hospital in Grafton on January 11, 2022 at the age of 86.
Arlene was born in Milwaukee on February 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Hazel (nee Slavens) Lein. Arlene was united in marriage to the late Richard Howell on October 2, 1954. Arlene enjoyed gardening and spending time in her greenhouse. She also went to lunch every day with her friends at Jim’s Grille in Cedarburg.
Arlene is survived by children Teri (Kevin) McHugh of San Diego, CA, Richard A. (Susan) of Wellington, FL and Christine (the late Brian) Kuemmerlein of Cedarburg; grandchildren: Kimberly, Christopher, Alex, Colin, Sophia and Meghan; several great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory W63N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.