Arliss V. Steffen, 86
Mrs. Arliss Steffen, of Cedarburg, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Lasata Care Center where she had been a resident. She was 86 years old.
Arliss was born in Grafton on October 17, 1936, daughter of Erwin and Alice (nee Mintzlaff) Eernisse. She grew up in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School with the class of 1955.
On December 3, 1955, she married Lester Steffen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Arliss worked at Alston’s Department Store in Cedarburg, and later as a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Runde. In her spare time, Arliss ran a dog sitting business out of her home in Cedarburg.
Arliss was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jackson. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends. She also loved camping and traveling to Oklahoma for Midget car racing and especially to Disney World with her husband Les.
Arliss will always be remembered as a happy, fun-loving and very social person with a great sense of humor.
Arliss is survived by her niece Mary Kay (the late Frank) Crowell and nephew Mike (Brenda) Eernisse, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Les, parents Erwin and Alice, and her brother and sister-in-law Allen “Skip” and Marcella Eernisse.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 5:30 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Rd., Jackson. Pastor Paul Mittermaier will preside over the service.
Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday the 12th from 5 PM until the time of the service.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee Campus, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jackson.
The Steffen family would like to express their gratitude and give a special thank you for the wonderful care Arliss received from Allay Hospice, Lasata Care Center and CNA Tammy.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the Steffen family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.